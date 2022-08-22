Freebies

Have Your Cake and Eat it Too: Here's How to Get a Free Bundt in San Diego on Sept. 1

Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving out 250 free fun-size bundt cakes per location on Sept. 1 in celebration of their 25th birthday

By Mackenzie Stafford

A birthday bundlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes. There's a blue background and polka dotted balloons.
Julie Pfister

Who can say no to the taste of a buttery, sweet, and moist slice of birthday cake? And, to make it even more delicious, it’s free!

Even if Sept. 1 is not your birthday, you can still grab a free slice, because Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving out free mini cakes to celebrate their birthday.  

San Diego Scene

San Diego Aug 16

Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years

Boots in the Park Aug 18

Pull Up Your Bootstraps: Tim McGraw to Headline ‘Boots in the Park' San Diego

Here's how to get it: the first 250 people to show up at a Nothing Bundt Cakes location in San Diego will receive a free birthday-cake flavored treat, the confetti bundtlet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are nine different Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in San Diego County: Point Loma, Mission Valley, Chula Vista, Santee, Pacific Highlands, Carmel Mountain, San Marcos and Carlsbad. To find the closest location to you click here. 

This free cake promotion is in celebration of Nothing Bundt Cakes' 25th birthday -- 25th birthday... 250 cakes... were sensing a theme.

Here's another one: $25,000. That's how much one lucky winner will get by participating in Nothing Bundt Cakes' online competition. To enter, just share your favorite memory here. Let's keep the 25 going, shall we? An additional 25 runners-up will also receive a $25 gift card to their store.

All the San Diego County locations open at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1, so make sure to plan your schedule accordingly. For more information visit their website here.

Sign up for The Scene newsletter for the latest on dining, shopping and enjoying the San Diego area.

This article tagged under:

FreebiesSan Diego CountyBundt CakesFree CakeNothing Bundt Cakes
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us