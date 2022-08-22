Have Your Cake and Eat it Too: Here's How to Get a Free Bundt in San Diego on Sept. 1

Who can say no to the taste of a buttery, sweet, and moist slice of birthday cake? And, to make it even more delicious, it’s free!

Even if Sept. 1 is not your birthday, you can still grab a free slice, because Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving out free mini cakes to celebrate their birthday.

Here's how to get it: the first 250 people to show up at a Nothing Bundt Cakes location in San Diego will receive a free birthday-cake flavored treat, the confetti bundtlet.

There are nine different Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in San Diego County: Point Loma, Mission Valley, Chula Vista, Santee, Pacific Highlands, Carmel Mountain, San Marcos and Carlsbad. To find the closest location to you click here.

This free cake promotion is in celebration of Nothing Bundt Cakes' 25th birthday -- 25th birthday... 250 cakes... were sensing a theme.

Here's another one: $25,000. That's how much one lucky winner will get by participating in Nothing Bundt Cakes' online competition. To enter, just share your favorite memory here. Let's keep the 25 going, shall we? An additional 25 runners-up will also receive a $25 gift card to their store.

All the San Diego County locations open at 9 a.m. on Sept. 1, so make sure to plan your schedule accordingly. For more information visit their website here.