Have Qs About COVID-19? Here Are San Diego Nurses You Can Call

Rady Children's Hospital has launched a dedicated phone line to connect parents with questions about COVID-19 with nurses who can answer them.

In establishing the Pediatric Nurse Advice Line, Rady Children's has become the latest hospital to dedicate an advice line for patients who may experience symptoms of the new coronavirus and may need questions answered.

Here's how to talk to a nurse in San Diego County:

Rady Children's Hospital

The Pediatric Nurse Advice Line is staffed 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. by nurses with pediatric experience. The nurses are available to answer questions from the community about anything related to coronavirus and kids, Rady Children's said.

Phone: (858) 966-8399

UC San Diego Health

Patients of UC San Diego Health can call the hospital's dedicated COVID-19 nurse line between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get questions answered about any respiratory symptoms they may be experiencing. The hospital asks patients to call the line before coming to any hospital or clinic.

Phone: (800) 926-8273

Scripps Health

A team of nurses at Scripps Health is ready to screen people who may have symptoms of COVID-19. Patients are asked to call the nurse line instead of walking into any Scripps facility. A nurse will screen patients and, if warranted, will connect a patient to a provider via video chat.

The nurse line is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Phone: (888) 261-8431

Kaiser Permanente

Southern California Kaiser Permanente members should call the hospital's new resource line to get questions about COVID-19 answered. The phone line is staffed 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (877) 813-7297

Sharp Healthcare

Sharp has also staffed their phone line to be available to patients with questions about COVID-19. The line is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The hospital is also providing free self-assessments online to those who are concerned they may have COVID-19. To take the assessment, click here.

Phone: (800) 827-4277

County's Information Services

The County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) can also direct patients to nurses who can answer questions related to the coronavirus. Those without a provider should call the county's information services line.

Phone: 2-1-1 or get help online at 211sandiego.org

Other clinics and hospitals may also have dedicated nurse lines. Check with your provider to find out where your questions about COVID-19 should be directed.