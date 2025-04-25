Haunt a history-laden ghost town this summer and step into the past

What to Know Bodie State Historic Park

"Friends of Bodie Day" is July 26; an admission fee is required as you enter, the festivity is free

Four "Bodie Ghost Walks" are set for June 28, July 19, Aug. 30, and Sept. 27

You can visit the park for a self-guided look-around; hours will be extended later in May (find out more here)

WESTERN DRAMAS ARE WELL-LOVED, like they have been just about since televisions were first installed in our living rooms. The vast vistas, the colossal cobalt skies that stretch into tomorrow, and the heroic tales enthrall us, as do the settings these shows so stunningly employ. And while there are numerous ways to connect with the history of the West beyond our screens, from rollicking theme park experiences to build-your-own-town board games, there are a few real-world spots that have remained just as they are, with some help from wind and weather, since their heyday way back when.

BODIE STATE HISTORIC PARK, a storied destination that's billed one of the world's most authentic ghost towns, is a remote location where the practice of "arrested decay" has long reigned. This means that you really are entering a Western of sorts, and while there are no shows nor actors in the serenely still landmark, there are a few times a year when something special stirs up a bit of dust. Look to the summertime for these celebrations, including "Friends of Bodie Day," when, yes, many attendees arrive attired in 1870s-inspired wear (right around the time that the former mining town had its robust run). The special occasion clip-clops in 2025 on July 26; interpretative tours, food, and other good things are on the roster.

GHOST WALKS, too, are a popular option, and tickets are often snapped up well in advance. There are four evening outings materializing, with the first night happening days after the summer solstice and the final outing popping up soon after autumn arrives. The schedule is here, as well as tips on how to attend. There are a few tours in the mix — a Cemetery Tour is among the options — so float by this site and find out all of the ethereal information you need.