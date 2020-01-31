Hats Off to Kiefer: Gulls Beat Barracuda

Sometimes you have one of those nights that's so good you can't really explain how it happened. That was the case for Kiefer Sherwood on Friday night.

The Gulls forward recorded his first career hat trick in a 5-3 win over San Jose at Pechanga Arena. That's a fantastic feat in itself but the way Sherwood scored the three goals is ... well, let's say it's not common.

His first tally came on a penalty shot then the next two were short-handed goals to give him the 6th hat trick in Gulls history. Sherwood has had the hot stick of late, scoring seven goals in his last seven games.

Not to be overlooked, goalie Anthony Stolarz made 41 saves to get the win. The Gulls host Ontario on Saturday night in a rare 4:00 p.m. start at Pechanga Arena.