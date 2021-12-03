Hate Crime Report Filed After Swastikas Painted in Torrey Pines High School Bathroom

Torrey Pines High School officials have filed a hate crime report after large swastikas were discovered painted inside a boys restroom on campus, school officials said Friday.

San Dieguito Unified High School District Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward said they have contacted the San Diego Police Department to investigate the incident as a hate crime.

"There is NO tolerance for hate in any form," James-Ward said in a statement to district parents, students and staff. "We have contacted the ADL and San Diego County Office of Education to assist with training for both staff and students."

James-Ward said she would also be "meeting with our admin teams to develop a long term plan to address the issues facing our schools."

The superintendent urged students to "be allies" during this time.

"Now more than ever it's important for us to show empathy, compassion and love for one another. That is truly our only path forward," James-Ward said. "Please join me in making a commitment to being allies for each other. We must be one family. We must stand together to ensure that all students feel safe and loved going to school."

The school district was on the same day dealing with a threat made at another San Dieguito high school in North County. The threat at La Costa Canyon High School on Thursday prompted the district to cancel in-person instruction and go virtual instead.