Man With Hatchet Charged With Mayhem in Escondido Fight

A man with a hatchet who allegedly hurt another man during a fight at a transit center was charged with mayhem Thursday afternoon, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Luis Bryan Perez, 31, was charged with mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon following a dispute that occurred at the Escondido Transit Center on West Valley Parkway, the Escondido Police Department said.

Officers were called to the transit station at around 9:40 p.m. Monday for reports of a fight between two men: Perez and another man, whose name has not yet been released, EPD Lt. Chris Lick told NBC 7.

When police arrived, they found both men suffering from serious injuries.

A hatchet was discovered at the scene, and Lick said investigators believe both Perez and the other man hit one another with the tool during the fight.

The State of California defined mayhem as “manifesting extreme indifference to the physical or psychological well-being of another person.” The penal code goes on to state that mayhem shows intent to cause “permanent disability or disfigurement of another human being or deprives a human being of a limb (or) organ.”

Lick said Perez is suspected of hitting the other man "several times in the head." The victim suffered injuries to his face, head, and torso.

The motive for the dispute remains under investigation, but Lick said the men were heard arguing about a theft of a backpack.

If convicted, Perez may face up to 9 years in prison, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.