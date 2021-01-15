Hash Oil Causes Explosion at City Heights Apartment Complex, 1 Burned: SDFD

An apartment complex in City Heights was evacuated Friday morning after an explosion that was tied to hash oil, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The explosion occurred before 8:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Marlborough Ave near Landis Street but could be heard at least a mile away, one resident told the SDFD.

At least one person suffered burn injuries, the fire department said. The individual would be transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The explosion did not cause a fire at the complex, but firefighters began evacuating the building as a precaution. A Hazardous Materials team was also called to the scene.

Hash oil is an extract created from a concentrated form of marijuana, which can be smoked, vaporized or infused into edibles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.