Harlem Globetrotter Brings Tricks and Smiles to Rady Children’s Hospital

Patients at Rady Children’s Hospital in Birdland got a fun surprise on Tuesday when a member of the Harlem Globetrotters stopped by for a visit.

Xavier Reyes is a patient at Rady Children’s Hospital while he gets treatment for a tumor on his leg.

Reyes’ favorite part of the visit? “To do the spinning thingy with your finger,” said Reyes.

Reyes’ mother, Brenda Gamino, said her son had his first surgery when he was just three months old. Her son is a big basketball fan so today was “something special” for him.

“He loves sports and he’s a fighter, so I know one day he’ll be out there,” added Gamino.

Briana “Hoops” Green visited patients at Rady Children’s hospital on Tuesday morning – teaching kids some of her famous basketball tricks.

“A simple smile can go a long way. That’s why I’m here. It’s emotional. It can be-- but I just try to make them smile that day. Take whatever reason they’re there, get that off their mind and make the families enjoy it as well,” said Briana “Hoops” Green.

The Harlem Globetrotters will stick around San Diego for a bit – performing on February 14 and February 23 at the Pechanga Arena.