Hardee's and Carl's Jr Relaunch Stars for Heroes Campaign

HARDEE’S® AND CARL’S JR.® RELAUNCH ANNUAL STARS FOR HEROES CAMPAIGN

After a Year Hiatus, CKE Restaurants Brings Back Fundraiser Benefitting

USA Cares and Stand Up and Play Foundation



CKE Restaurants Inc., parent company of Hardee’s® and Carl’s Jr.®, announced today the annual Stars for Heroes program will return for the ninth year. Since the campaign first launched in 2011, the in-store fundraising initiative has raised more than $10.5 million in donations for military-focused organizations including USA Cares and the Stand Up and Play Foundation, as well as several local beneficiaries.

Just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Stars for Heroes fundraising campaign kicks off in both Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. locations around the country on May 26 and will run through June 22, 2021. Restaurant guests are invited to donate $1 or more to help provide relief for military veterans and their families through several nonprofit organizations.

“After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are so proud to bring back Stars for Heroes this year.” said Ned Lyerly, CEO of CKE Restaurants. “This program allows us to connect in a meaningful way with the communities we serve and giving back is more important than ever as so many organizations are desperate for funding. We are honored and grateful to be able to support the individuals who have served our country and their families through the generosity of our guests, employees and franchise partners.”

“Each year, Stars for Heroes leaves a lasting impact on the lives of those USA Cares supports,” Trace Chesser, President and CEO of USA Cares. “With the funds raised through this campaign, we are able to provide hundreds of men and women who have bravely fought for our country with immediate assistance for critical needs — whether that be basic provisions such as food and water or preventing evictions and foreclosures.”

“The Stand Up and Play Foundation is proud to help our wounded veterans experience life to the fullest by offering equipment that lends itself to countless activities they may not otherwise be able to enjoy,” shared Anthony Netto, Founder of the Stand Up and Play Foundation. “Stars for Heroes allows us to provide more people with the opportunity to do just that, and we are immensely grateful for the generosity of this program’s donors.”

Stars for Heroes is made possible by CKE’s Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee’s® Franchise Association, who together have raised more than $10.5M across 3,000+ participating restaurants throughout the U.S. since 2011. In addition to the two national beneficiaries, the SFA and IHFA have provided considerable support for local charities throughout the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s communities. To make a donation to one of our national partners online, visit the Stand Up and Play Foundation and USA Cares websites.