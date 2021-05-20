Handful of People Rescued From La Jolla Waters After Failed Human Smuggling Attempt

A rescue was underway Thursday morning in La Jolla after several people were spotted in the water following a failed human smuggling attempt, according to San Diego lifeguards.

Up to 18 people were on the vessel when it was first seen and some people were rescued from the waters off Marine Beach, where some passengers were dropped off. Another location where passengers were dropped off is just up Coast Boulevard. A third group was dropped off and those individuals were able to make it to shore.

The vessel was eventually beached at Windansea Beach, according to the San Diego Lifeguard Chief.

NBC 7’s SkyRanger helicopter was over the scene where a rescue boat was spotted pulling people out of the water sometime before 6:30 a.m. The rescue was made off the waters of the 300 block of Marine Street.

Nearly a dozen emergency vehicles were parked on a street near the shoreline awaiting the arrival of the rescue boat.

One person was critically injured in connection to the suspected human smuggling attempt, lifeguards said.

This is the third such suspected smuggling incident in San Diego waters this month – the second just this week alone.

This past Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard pulled 23 people from a panga off the coast of Point Loma after the boat got itself stuck in the surf line. The people aboard that panga were in the U.S. illegally, officials confirmed.

On May 2, three people died and 29 (including the captain) were rescued from the choppy waters when a packed boat used in a suspected human smuggling attempt capsized and broke apart in the surf.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for details.