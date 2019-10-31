Window washers by day, superheroes by – also – day.

Earth’s mightiest heroes suited up for a special Halloween mission: to clean the windows at Rady Children’s Hospital.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Captain America, Spiderman, Thor, and others entertained patients and their families at the children’s hospital just south of the intersection of Interstate 805 and State Route 163 in Birdland.

Even though the surprise appearance lasted three hours, the heroes “can do this all day.”

Dennis Dwyer, with A-Plus Window Cleaning based in Lakeside, donned the red, white, and blue tights of the First Avenger.

“Every child that goes by wants to take a picture and wave and just big smile ear to ear,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said the heroic tradition started about five years ago.

“It’s awesome just to make them happy for a little bit,” Dwyer told NBC 7. “They’re going through a lot now, so this is their day. It’s us giving back to the community. I can’t think of a better way to spend my day.”

The Web-Slinger and the God of Thunder (not hammers) could be seen fighting dirt in the Acute Care Pavilion. POW! And just like that, the windows shined at Rady Children’s Hospital.