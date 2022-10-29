Halloween Weekend Weather Calm Before Next Week's Storm

This weekend's weather in San Diego County was predicted to be the calm before a storm moves in next week, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Weather was expected to be sunny, with mild days and clear, cool nights through Monday, forecasters said. Weak offshore flow was predicted to bring east winds to the mountains and passes but they will not be strong.

🌧️❄️🌫️💨 Storm system update! Check out our latest thinking below. The forecast is starting to trend drier BUT(!) we are still 4-5 days out from the onset of the system so it may still trend wetter (and more impactful) or drier. Regardless, it looks to be much cooler by midweek. pic.twitter.com/YgDL2kskFK — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 29, 2022

The marine layer was expected to remain shallow and any morning low clouds and fog near the coast should clear quickly.

Temperatures along the coast and in the valleys Saturday were predicted to reach the 70s, with overnight temps in the 50s. The mountains were expected to reach the upper 60s, dropping into the upper 40s overnight, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be in the lower 80s with lows in the 50s.

A Pacific trough was predicted to bring colder weather Tuesday, and then a chance for rain and mountain snow Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS said.

The strongest winds are expected Wednesday, and should at least reach the advisory level, forecasters said.

No hazardous marine weather was expected through Tuesday. A Pacific storm system could bring gusty westerly winds and choppy seas Wednesday and Thursday.