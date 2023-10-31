Halloween weather forecast shows Santa Ana winds, clear night for trick-or-treaters

Some Santa Ana winds are lingering for Halloween Tuesday but NBC 7 forecasters are predicting calm weather for trick-or-treaters this evening.

A wind advisory will be in effect for San Diego County valleys and mountains through 8 p.m. Tuesday. The areas most affected will be cities in mountain passes and foothills like Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Julian and Pine Valley.

East winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected in those areas.

The National Weather Service recommended using extra caution when driving, especially drivers of high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.

The Santa Ana winds will begin to diminish as the day progresses. A high-pressure system will weaken after today and temperatures will slowly begin to drop into the weekend, NBC 7 weathercaster Ashley Matthews said.

She added the weather will not be chilly, but nice and temperate for trick-or-treaters Halloween night.

Winds may also push smoke from a wildfire in Riverside County into San Diego County. An air quality alert was in effect Tuesday for portions of North County.