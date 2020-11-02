Halloween-Inspired Businesses Make Changes to Keep Everyone Safe During Pandemic

Businesses that cater to Halloween festivities have had to get creative to stay afloat in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Many, like local ghost and history tours, have been forced to change things up quite a bit to make sure people stay safe.

San Diego Ghosts offered walking tours through the Gaslamp District, giving history lessons and scary stories on sites like the Horton Grand Hotel, where the ghost of a card shark haunts room 309, and the Old City Hall , which is rumored to be visited by ghosts. The spooky entertainment company knew it had to adapt to make sure that everyone can still participate, even those who would feel more comfortable doing so at home.

To do that, the company offered both live streaming and pre-recorded guided ghost tours so horror fanatics could enjoy them from the comfort of their home. But the catch is -- you can watch ghost tours from all over the country, not just in San Diego.

There are 23 cities that are featured and they offer history lessons as well as scary stories.

Places like San Francisco, New York City and New Orleans are included, to name a few.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on this business, so those in this industry knew they had to get creative. They're planning on keeping these options even after COVID-19 restrictions are loosened.

“It allows people to watch Ghost Tour of San Diego anywhere across the country," explained Lance Zaal, Founder of San Diego Ghosts. "So there are some people that may have never been to San Diego before or maybe they have but they still want to hear the stories, well now they can."

For more information on the in-person and virtual tours, click here.