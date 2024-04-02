Half of physicians struggle with burnout, including in Southern California

M.D. is a high-pressure title.

“Even in just the day-to-day, it's a lot getting through a typical workday,” said Dr. Abisola Olulade, who is the Sharp Reese-Stealy Medical Group's chief impact officer.

Doctors see an average of 20 patients a day, but the job involves a lot more desk work than one might think.

“After seeing every patient, sometimes I look at the notes that I have to do,” Olulade said. “In some cases, it's like writing a paper, depending on the patient.”

This is not to mention the back-and-forth phone calls with insurance companies trying to get patients the meds or tests they need.

This is a major reason for burnout. Dr. Gail Gazelle, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, said half of all physicians struggle with the situation. The sacrifices they made during the COVID pandemic brought the experience front and center.

“For example, many of them were camped out in hotels and in apartments because of fear of transmitting it to loved ones,” Gazelle said. “So I think that shines a light on the enormous stress and burden that physicians face and can leave them feeling like they're some kind of superhero that they can't be human.”

The burnout experience hits harder in Southern California, where, Gazelle said, the uninsured population remains high but the number of doctors has shrunk.

“It's concerning because it's leading to early retirement, unfortunately, self-harm and suicide levels among physicians,” Gazelle said. “And all of that not only is extremely tragic for those individuals and their loved ones, but what does it mean for the residents of the state of California and the care that they will need going forward?”

Olulade, who has been practicing for 15 years, has no plans to leave the profession.

“It is the job of a lifetime,” Olulade said. “It's amazing. It's rewarding. I would never think about doing anything else.”

Olulade asks her patients for patience. She also does the same things she tells them to do: Take care of themselves and try to focus on preventive health.

DGazelle coaches doctors with burnout by stressing mindfulness and encouraging them to focus on the wins of the day rather than the shortfalls.

Research from the University of California, San Francisco, shows that an increase of the number of doctors and nurses in school by as little as 3% could solve most of California’s long-term doctor shortages.