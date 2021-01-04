Gyms Take Another Hit, Losing Out on New Year Resolution Memberships

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to get back in shape? Well the fact that you can't get into the gym makes that resolution a likely failure.

But for gyms barely hanging on, well they normally rely on your desire to start a new and get in shape. NBC7 spoke with a local boutique gym, that has been lucky enough to survive, but couldn’t have done it alone.

The owner of boutique gym The Studio, Rachel Racz, is just happy to be open right now in part thanks to the community.

"What gyms provide is a really good community, really positive space for people to come and move their bodies that's it," said Racz.

Racz had high hopes, as most gyms do, for January at the her indoor location near Hillcrest, but that all changed in March when the pandemic hit.

"We actually were supposed to open March 20th, which is the day the governor shut all businesses down," said Racz.

She told NBC7, she still pays rent for their unused space on 5th Avenue, and instead partnered with outdoor event space Julep to stay alive, when indoor gym restrictions kicked in.

"We would be one of the companies that either never opened or had to go bankrupt before day one," said Racz.

So instead of a crazy holiday boost to their memberships, she told NBC7 she is thankful they are still even operating with all of her staff on board.

"So in a world where we were intending to make x, in January, I mean I feel lucky that we are even making a quarter of that. But we are covering enough to pay our staff but not covering our costs."

A consistent client base, Racz said, has kept the studio going because people need this outlet more than ever.

"Health and wellness is one of the most important things right. This is actually how we would also fight Covid right? You need to be a healthy person. Obesity creates a larger risk for Covid," said Racz.

As for the other gyms in worse off shape.

"People are doing their very best, they really are. And these gyms and these small businesses are holding themselves to such a high standard in creating a safe space for people to come in and live their lives," said Racz.

She just hopes that the restrictions ease up sometime soon, for small businesses to be ok and for people to be well.