Gyms Now Cleared to Reopen Across County

San Diegans will once again be able to pump some iron as gyms across the county are able to reopen beginning Friday following nearly three months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To prepare for the big day, gyms have implemented new rules to keep their members safe from the virus. At the Chuze Fitness: Health Club & Fitness Center in Chula Vista, markers line the floor to guide members on proper physical distance and employees will welcome the return of visitors with a mask on.

“We want to make sure that our members and our potential new members feel safe in our environment,” Farel Hruska, the gym chain’s Director of Education and Culture, told NBC 7.

Every other machine will be turned off so gym-goers can have adequate space between one another and employees will vigorously clean and sanitize work stations. Before they can get to work, employees will undergo temperature and wellness checks.

In addition to these measures, group exercises will be at half capacity to limit the number of people in one area at once. Some gyms have announced they will book workouts on an hourly basis.

“We’re all in this together and everyone feels differently about different restrictions and guidelines,” said Cory Brightwell, Chuze Fitness Co-Founder and CEO. “But if we all have a little patience and grace with one another, I think we can get through it just fine.

Locally, IB Fitness and LA Fitness gyms will reopen on Friday. Chuze Fitness will reopen Saturday, the Boxing Club will open Monday and 24 Hour Fitness said it will open June 22.

Gov. Gavin Newsom released guidelines last week for some Phase 3 businesses to reopen, excluding nail salons, tattoo parlors, conventions, concerts, massage venues and places to get facials.

On Monday, the county announced that gyms, along with bowling alleys, movie theaters, museums, wineries and bars, would be allowed to reopen Friday.