Guns Must Be Locked Up in San Diego County As Safe Storage Law Takes Effect

A new San Diego County ordinance requiring all firearms in the unincorporated areas of the county be safely stored with either a trigger lock or locked away in a container takes effect Friday.

The only exception to the ordinance is if the firearm is within the immediate control of an authorized person.

"Safe firearm storage saves lives and prevents gun violence," said Nathan Fletcher, chairman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "The common-sense, safe storage guidelines that go into effect in our unincorporated areas will keep families safe, especially children."

The safe storage of guns was part of an ordinance passed Jan. 25 that also regulates non-serialized firearms and non-serialized pre-cursor firearm parts commonly known as ghost guns.

At the time, Desmond said that California has safe-storage laws and asked for an annual report on how the ordinance is working, including if it results in any accidental deaths.