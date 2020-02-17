Suspect Sought After 1 Killed, 1 Injured in National City Shooting

National City Police are searching for the suspect responsible for the deadly double shooting that left one man dead and another injured early Monday.

Authorities received reports of the shooting at 1:42 a.m. Monday and responded to the area of East 22nd and Grove Streets, according to National City Police Department Capt. Alex Hernandez.

At the scene, police found a man at the intersection suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Medics attempted to revive the victim, but he died at the scene.

A second victim was found in the 2100 block of Grove Street with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital and his current condition is unknown.

The deceased victim has not yet been identified, Hernandez said. Police are waiting for the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to arrive at the scene.

Details on what led up to the incident are unclear, according to Hernandez. He said based on the proximity of where the victims were found, the department believes the two men knew each other.

San Diego Animal Services picked up a pit bull from the scene, but officers did not confirm which victim owned the dog.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is encouraged to contact the National City Police Department at (619) 336-4411.