Gunman Sought in Encanto Drive-By Double Shooting

San Diego police are searching for the drive-by gunman who shot two men outside their homes in Encanto.

The double shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Klauber Avenue. There, officers learned the two victims, a 25-year-old man and 28-year-old man, were standing outside their home when a white or black BMW drove up.

Authorities said the gunman, who is 25 to 30-years-old, was a passenger in the vehicle and the driver was an unknown female. The suspect opened fire on the victims, striking the 25-year-old in the stomach four times and the 28-year-old in the leg and buttock.

A total of seven casings were found at the scene, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victims’ family members began to take them to a hospital but police officers stopped them. The shooting victims were then taken to an area hospital by medics with non-life threatening injuries.

A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the drive-by double shooting is encouraged to contact SDPD’s Southeastern Division at 619-527-3500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.