Gunman Sought in Deadly Spring Valley Shooting

Deputies are looking for a shooting suspect Wednesday after a victim died of his injuries in the hospital.

A 32-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body near Jamacha Boulevard and Thayer Drive around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Deputies released few details around the circumstances of the shooting and do not have any suspect information. The name of the victim is being withheld pending criminal investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

