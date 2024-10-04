Gunman shot up car with assault rifle in Mountain View, say San Diego police

A man who allegedly fired an assault rifle at an unoccupied parked car from inside a Mountain View-area home Friday holed up inside when police arrived, prompting a brief SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest.

Nobody was hurt by the half-dozen or so gunshots in the 200 block of Vista Horizon Street that were fired at about 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

When officers arrived, the suspect refused to exit the residence and surrender, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said. About an hour into the stalemate, police sent in a special weapons and tactics team.

The standoff continued until shortly before 8 a.m., when the suspect voluntarily walked out of the house and gave himself up.

Police, who said they found a semi-automatic style rifle and several rounds of ammunition inside the apartment, identified the suspect as 45-year-old Travis Kingston Kirk.

Kirk has been booked for attempted murder and other firearm-related charges, according to SDPD