Crime and Courts

Gunman shot up car with assault rifle in Mountain View, say San Diego police

Police, who said they found a semi-automatic style rifle and several rounds of ammunition inside the apartment, identified the suspect as 45-year-old Travis Kingston Kirk.

By Eric S. Page

Police, who said they found a semi-automatic style rifle and several rounds of ammunition inside the apartment, identified the suspect as 45-year-old Travis Kingston Kirk.
San Diego Police Department

A man who allegedly fired an assault rifle at an unoccupied parked car from inside a Mountain View-area home Friday holed up inside when police arrived, prompting a brief SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest.

Nobody was hurt by the half-dozen or so gunshots in the 200 block of Vista Horizon Street that were fired at about 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

When officers arrived, the suspect refused to exit the residence and surrender, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said. About an hour into the stalemate, police sent in a special weapons and tactics team.

The standoff continued until shortly before 8 a.m., when the suspect voluntarily walked out of the house and gave himself up.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Police, who said they found a semi-automatic style rifle and several rounds of ammunition inside the apartment, identified the suspect as 45-year-old Travis Kingston Kirk.

Kirk has been booked for attempted murder and other firearm-related charges, according to SDPD

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us