Gun-threats suspect leads police on from El Cajon to Coronado Bridge

A motorist who allegedly pointed a gun at several people Monday while driving through El Cajon proceeded to lead police on a road chase that ended with his arrest following a brief standoff on the Coronado Bridge.

Daniel Santiago, 45, allegedly pulled up alongside another vehicle in the 400 block of Emerald Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m., accused the occupants of following him and threatened them with a shotgun, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The victims reported the alleged crime, and a short time later, an officer spotted Santiago's truck on an entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 8 ramp from West Main Street and tried to conduct a traffic stop, ECPD Lt. Kevin Reilly said.

The suspect pulled over momentarily, then allegedly drove off, prompting a pursuit that wended its way into downtown San Diego.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

After driving onto the Coronado Bridge, Santiago pulled to a stop but initially refused to surrender, according to police. After about 10 minutes of negotiating with officers, however, he exited his truck and gave himself up, the lieutenant said.