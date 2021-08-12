Gun Restraining Order Filed Against Off-Duty SDPD Officer Accused of Displaying Firearm in Pacific Beach

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) filed a Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO) case against an officer arrested in Pacific Beach last month accused of using his personal weapon in a threatening manner outside of a bar while he was off duty, NBC 7 has learned.

One petition was filed on Aug. 9 and an amended petition was filed on Aug. 10. The declaration made by SDPD Detective Sgt. Larry Adair reads as follows:

On July 31, 2021, at approximately 10:50 pm I was called out to the 1100 block of Garnet Ave, located in the city of San Diego. After interviewing the victim, multiple witnesses, and subsequently reviewing a security camera video, I determined that Trevor Sterling brandished a firearm in a threatening manner on Everts Street just south of Garnet Ave. Sterling was contacted on scene and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner. The incident involved alcohol and one firearm was seized from Sterling incident to the arrest.

Given the totality of the circumstances outlined above, I hold the opinion that a Gun Violence Restraining Order is necessary to protect the public and prevent harm to the respondent or others and that there are no lesser restrictive means to ensure public safety.

The GVRO covers eight firearms: one shotgun, three pistols, and four rifles. In addition, it is included in the GVRO supporting documents that one additional firearm was seized at the scene.

According to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki, there is no information as to whether or not any of the eight firearms are department-issued or are personally owned.

Chief David Nisleit immediately suspended Sterling without pay and removed his officer’s police powers.

“This type of behavior is unbecoming of any police officer. I want the community to know this will be investigated to the fullest and sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review," Nisleit said.

Sterling has been with the Department for nine years and is assigned to the Special Operations Unit.