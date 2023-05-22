Chula Vista Elementary School District

Gun Found in Finney Elementary Student's Backpack Was Misplaced by Adult at Home: District

A gun accidentally placed in a Finney Elementary Student's backpack by an adult at home led to a secure campus incident at the school Monday, according to the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

"Secure campus means that access to our school is more restrictive than usual as a precautionary measure," district spokesperson Lidya Depietri Marquez said.

SDPD responded to the school after the gun was found and took it from the student. The secure campus was lifted when officers determined there was no longer a threat, according to Marquez.

SDPD is investigating the incident, Marquez said. NBC 7 has reached out to SDPD for additional details and is waiting to hear back.

