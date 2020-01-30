Gun, Drugs, Cash: Routine Traffic Stop Ends in Arrest

During a traffic stop, the San Diego Police Department found a loaded gun, drugs, three phones, and wads of cash.

The department tweeted a photo of the seized products Thursday morning.

There were two bags of a white powder, and a third bag with a brown material in it, according to SDPD’s picture.

Police also seized a small silver gun with a dark brown handle. Six bullets were found at the scene.

Officers found this cache of drugs and a loaded gun while conducting traffic enforcement. We never know what we will encounter.



This dangerous suspect was arrested and booked into jail for various weapon and drug related charges. pic.twitter.com/i7uOOrx4mc — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 30, 2020

SDPD confirmed the suspect has been arrested and faces multiple weapon and drug-related charges.

The location and time of the stop were not immediately available. NBC 7 has reached out to police for more information.

