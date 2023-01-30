Gun-Carrying Man Robs Recycling Center in Bay Terraces

An armed man robbed a recycling center in the Bay Terraces area of San Diego Monday morning, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Sarah Foster.

Gun in hand, the man grabbed an employee around 10:56 a.m. at 3011 Alta View Dr., pulled him inside the business and demanded money.

The employee gave him an undetermined amount of cash and the robber ran off, police said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The suspect was described as wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a black jacket, according to SDPD.

A possible suspect was detained near the scene, according to Officer Foster.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.