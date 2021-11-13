Gulls Phenom Scores Incredible Goal Known as “The Michigan”

This is not something that happens every day. When you see it in real time for the first time it's natural to say ... "What the hell just happened?"

On Saturday night in Bakersfield, Gulls phenom Jacob Perreault, one of the top prospects in hockey, scored what's known in the hockey world as The Michigan Goal. You can see it here:

It is, simply put, one of the most impressive goals you'll ever see a hockey player score. @SDGullsAHL teenager Jacob Perreault with ... The Michigan Goal. #LetsGoGulls @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/l3iHx5lENm — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) November 14, 2021

If you're still not quite sure what happened, Perreault scooped the puck up off the ice, tucked it in the curve of his stick, and stuck it in the top of the net FROM BEHIND THE GOAL. The rare and freaking awesome play got its name from a game in the 1996 NCAA tournament when Michigan's Mike Legg is credited with being the first person to do it in a competitive game.

That fabulous effort was Perreault's second of the might. He's scored 11 goals during a 7-game point streak, already living up to the expectations that come with being a 1st round pick by Anaheim last year.

With his hot start there would usually be fear that the Ducks would call him up but since the big club has won six straight and sits in 2nd place in the Pacific Division, Gulls fans might get to enjoy moments like this at Pechanga Arena for a while. The only bad part about this highest of highlights is Bakersfield ended up winning the game 4-2.