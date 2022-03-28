Gulls' Limoges Unlikely Winner of AHL Player of the Week Award

In March of 2021 the Gulls signed Alex Limoges to a Professional Tryout (PTO). He was coming off a senior season at Penn State where he wore the Captain's "C" and led the Nittany Lions in goals and points, but wasn't drafted by a single NHL club.

Most players on a PTO are temporary fill-ins for injuries or promotions to the National Hockey League who don't figure into a club's long-term plans. The contract lasts up to 25 games but can be terminated at any time.

Limoges didn't give the Gulls a chance to let him go.

He played in 23 games he had 11 goals and 10 assists, opening eyes all over the organization. San Diego signed him to a 1-year contract to see how he handles a full professional season. He was solid for the first few months.

Over the last week he's looked like Wayne Gretzky.

In just four games Limoges scored seven goals and added an assist, earning the American Hockey League's Player of the Week honor. Limoges had his first professional hat trick in a 4-3 win over Tucson and has played a huge role in the Gulls winning seven of their last nine games.

Limoges leads the Gulls in goals, power-play goals (10) and game-winning goals (4). Among AHL rookies, he's tied for the league lead in power-play goals and tied for fourth in total goals.

Once overlooked coming out out of college, now teams had better know when and where Alex Limoges is on the ice. Failing to do so can lead to pucks zipping past their goaltenders at an alarming rate.