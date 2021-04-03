Gulls Could Return to San Diego Before End of 2021 Season

The Gulls are one of the hottest teams in the American Hockey League. On Saturday night they try to run their winning streak to six games when they host San Jose up in Irvine at FivePoint Arena.

While they've been calling Orange County home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gulls have gone out of their way to make sure to reiterate to people they are still San Diego's team.

Soon, they might be back in their real home.

With California planning to allow fans to attend indoor events starting April 15, the Gulls could conceivably play before America's Finest Fans before the end of the 2021 season. It's encouraging to know the team is actively exploring the possibility of returning to San Diego.

"We’re working closely with Pechanga Arena to evaluate all scenarios and will have more information at a later time," said a Gulls spokesperson in a statement to NBC 7.

At that point in the schedule they'll have 14 games left, but only five of them at home (starting April 24 against Henderson).

The question facing the Gulls is, do they move their entire operation from the Ducks training facility and put down a sheet of ice for just a handful of games at Pechanga Arena? Or, is it more efficient to start allowing San Diego fans to make the trek to Irvine to watch them in person?

Relocating an entire operation mid-season is difficult, even if they do have the facilities already in place. They'll have to ask their players to find new places to live and get their stuff moved, work out a ticket plan and a way to get people safely into Pechanga Arena ... the logistics are daunting.

But, so is the home crowd in San Diego.

The Gulls are currently in 2nd place in the Pacific Division and look like they're cruising towards another playoff appearance. The players have not been shy about saying how much they miss a fan base that has earned the reputation as the best and loudest in the American Hockey League. The chance to win a Calder Cup championship is awfully alluring and a home-ice advantage would be a giant boost for a club that's shown it has the talent to do just that.

It is a longshot but it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility.