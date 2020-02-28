Gulls Beat the Heat in Stockton

The Gulls started their franchise record-long road trip with a loss in Tucson. They avoided a losing streak with a bounceback win in Stockton.

San Diego scored three unanswered goals and held on for a 4-2 win over the Heat on Friday night. The Gulls have picked up standings points in 13 of their last 15 games to get to the brink of the 4th and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

After falling down 1-0 Josh Mahura scored on a nice pass from Blake Pietela to tie it 1-1. In the 2nd period Alex Broadhurst and Chris Mueller both found the net to make it 3-1 and Max Comtois added an empty-netter to put it away late.

The Gulls have a short bus trip and a shorter turnaround for their next game. They play the Barracuda in San Jose at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. After that they come home for a few days ... then go right back to San Jose for two more next Friday and Saturday.