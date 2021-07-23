Gulls 2021-22 Schedule Revealed

It's been far too long since San Diego hockey fans got to watch the Gulls play in person. On Friday we learned when we can all get back to Pechanga Arena. 34 times we can go back, to be precise.

The Gulls 2021-22 regular season schedule is out. They'll start the season in Ontario against the Reign on Saturday, October 16, then come home and get ready for the party that will be the home opener on Friday, October 22 against Stockton on $2 Bud Light Night.

Get your tickets as soon as you can, that one is going to be insane (in the good way).

It'll take a little while longer for things to get fully back to normal so the Gulls will play 64 of their 68 games against the Pacific Division (Ontario, Stockton, Tucson, Bakersfield, Henderson, San Jose, Colorado and Abbotsford, the new home of the Vancouver Canucks top affiliate).

The other four games will be against the Iowa Wild with two in America's Finest City and two in the Midwest. That means they only have to play 14 games outside the state of California.

To get tickets, click here. The full schedule looks like this: