Guilty Verdict in Lakeside Hate-Crime Case

A Lakeside teen was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a deadly weapon with a hate crime enhancement for her part in a stabbing allegedly carried out by her boyfriend on a Black teenage girl back in April.

The trial, which started Monday, also found the 15-year-old not guilty of attempted murder. She was found guilty of swinging a 2-foot drainage grate, "like a baseball bat," the prosecutor described, at the victim's mother.

On April 16, the stabbing was reported at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Mapleview Street. The 16-year-old victim was found with two stab wounds in her back. A 16-year-old boy and the 15-year-old teen were both arrested in connection with the stabbing.

NBC 7 is not naming the minors involved in the case.

During opening statements Monday, defense attorney Kate Tesch said instead of calling the police, “as they should have done,” the teens went to confront the victim over the alleged bullying of the stabbing suspect’s 11-year-old sister. The victim denied that claim.

The defense also stated that the stabbing was not racially motivated.

In court, the prosecutor showed photos of a hard plastic drainage grate the 15-year-old female defendant was allegedly armed with the night of April 16. The defense said her boyfriend also came armed with a concealed knife.

On the stand, the victim said there was an argument earlier that day between her, her sister, and the defendants over a mean look.

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed twice in April, reports NBC 7's Dana Griffin.

Later that night, as the victim's family came home, they were confronted by the teen couple and the boyfriend’s family.

The victim said the girl got in her mom's face with the grate, so she got in between them to defend her mom. The two girls started shoving each other when the victim said she was stabbed twice in the back by the defendant's boyfriend, as he called her a racial slur.

The father of the stabbing suspect testified Wednesday that in a previous incident, the victim’s family has called his fiancée a “cracker” and called him “KKK dad,” Steve Gonzalez said.

On the night of the stabbing, Gonzalez said his 11-year-old daughter burst into their apartment crying. “You could tell she was freaking out,” Gonzalez said.

That night, Gonzalez said his family was having a birthday gathering for his fiancée’s dad at his apartment. He said he went to sleep sometime around 9 p.m. and slept for about an hour and a half before being woken up to commotion outside.

When Gonzalez went outside, he said he saw blue and red lights and heard a woman screaming, “Get him,” possibly referencing the father’s son.

Gonzalez said he was not with his son and his son’s girlfriend when they left the house to confront the victim’s family over the alleged assault of his daughter.

When asked by defense attorney Kate Tesch what Gonzalez teaches his family about race. He said he teaches them to treat everyone the same. Gonzalez said he does not allow racial slurs in his house and has never heard the defendant or his son use racial slurs.

The prosecution said the families' animosity toward one another does not justify the stabbing.

The defense said her client never used the drainage grate and that her client had to share the same intent as the male suspect to go there and kill the victim if that was even the stabbing suspect’s intent.

“The decision to go there was a bad one,” Tesch said. “They should have called the police. I would have a different client here had they called the police.”

The teen's boyfriend is also facing attempted murder charges and hate crime charges. He pleaded not guilty and will be in court on Aug. 1. A motion has been filed to try him as an adult, but a hearing date has not been set to argue that motion.