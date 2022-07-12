Guide: What to Know About the 2022 San Diego Pride Parade

Colorful floats will glide through Hillcrest next month as part of the San Diego Pride Parade -- a time-honored tradition in America's Finest City that honors the LGBTQ+ community.

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade will make its return back with its full capabilities as in previous years. LGBTQ+ members will be joined by allies to march along the route in uptown in honor of their continued call for equity and acceptance.

As cheerful as the San Diego Pride Parade is, it serves as a reminder of tireless fights for LGBTQ+ rights in the city and beyond – simultaneously celebrating victories made while paying homage to those who lost their lives to prejudice.

Those who are planning on showing their support by attending the parade can consider the following to plan their trip:

When is the parade?

The San Diego Pride Parade will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 16, with this year's theme being "Justice with Joy."

Folks can expect the event to be held rain or shine, according to the nonprofit organization San Diego LGBT Pride.

Where to park

It’s an age-old question in Hillcrest, but Pride organizers are making it easier for participants to arrive by car. Free parking will be available at the Old Naval Hospital on Park Boulevard and President’s Way. Once there, visitors can take a free shuttle to the parade.

Carpooling and public transportation are encouraged for the big day, but drivers can also rest assured that parking is available if that is a more suitable option.

Road closures

Several road closures and no-parking zones will be in effect as early as 4 a.m. on the day of the parade. Major streets such as Normal Street, Robinson Avenue, University Avenue and more will be impacted by the event, so it's best to plan ahead.

For a complete look at road closures in detail, click here.

The parade route

The parade will be a 1.5-mile affair that will begin at the iconic Pride flag at the intersection of Normal Street and University Avenue. From there, it will make its way west to 6th Avenue and then south to Balboa Drive and Quince Street near Bankers Hill. Take a look at the map:

San Diego LGBT Pride

Other events this week

San Diego LGBT Pride got the party started early with events lined up for July. Leading up to the highly anticipated parade, several festivities will be held across the city.

Wednesday, July 13

Light Up the Cathedral -- 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

Thursday, July 14

Pride of Hillcrest Block Party -- (ends on Friday, July 15) at the Hillcrest Pride Flag, located at 1500 University Ave.

Friday, July 15

Spirit of Stonewall Rally -- 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag, located at 1500 University Ave.

UNITE! Music Fest -- (ends on Monday, July 18) multiple locations

Pride Launch Party -- 6 to 10 p.m. at 3565 7th Ave. in Hillcrest

Pride Weekend Kickoff BBQ -- 6:30 to 8 p.m. at University Christian Church, located at 3900 Clevland Ave.

Saturday, July 16