GUHSD Launches Investigation Into Allegations of Sexual Misconduct by El Cajon Valley High Coach

The Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by an El Cajon Valley High School coach, they announced Thursday.

The district said they have notified law enforcement and reported the matter to Child Welfare Services. The name of the coach was not released but said they are currently on leave as law enforcement and the district conducts their investigations.

No other details were released.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The following is a statement released by the district:

“After learning of allegations of sexual misconduct against an El Cajon Valley High School coach, we immediately notified law enforcement, and we reported the matter to Child Welfare Services. There is nothing more important than the safety of our students.

Anytime allegations of misconduct are brought forward, the District takes those allegations very seriously. A prompt and thorough investigation follows. In the event of actual misconduct, the District takes appropriate disciplinary action up to and including dismissal. The El Cajon Valley coach is currently on leave as law enforcement and our District conduct investigations.

So as not to impede ongoing investigations, and to maintain the privacy rights of all involved, the District will not comment further at this time.”