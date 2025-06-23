As more immigration enforcement operations are spotted across Southern California everyday, state lawmakers are mulling over how to force officers to reveal their identities to ensure oversight while stopping scammers.

The countless videos of apparent ICE raids show federal agents with their faces covered, wearing plain clothes without a badge or identification, which prompted protesters to call the detainment “illegal abductions.”

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Even Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she does not know the identities of federal agents who are taking people into custody.

“Who are these people?” Bass asked last week during a news conference. “We're not sure who these armed men are. They show up without uniforms, they show up completely masked. They refuse to give ID, they're driving regular cars with tinted windows and in some cases, out of state license plates.”

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The confusion over masked agents also prompted State Senator Sash Renee Perez to propose the expansion SB 805, also known as the No Vigilantes Act, to require law enforcement operating in California to clearly display identification featuring either their name or badge number.

“It’s clear that we need to protect Californians, and that means finding out who is actually conducting immigration enforcement operations on our streets and holding them accountable,” Perez said during a news conference Monday.

She highlighted the expansion of the existing law is especially pivotal these days as criminals are trying to exploit the vulnerable communities under the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation efforts.

Even before the public ICE raids began this month, state officials urged immigrants to take caution as scammers impersonated federal agents to demand money or sexual favors.

Perez said the amended law would also prevent bounty hunters from engaging in any form of immigration enforcement.

“The No Vigilantes Act aims to (ensure) that anyone conducting enforcement in California is really who they say they are,” she said, adding those who refuse to provide identification would be investigated by local police.

It’s not clear whether the state law would be applicable for ICE agents as the Supremacy Clause in the Constitution notes that when federal agents are carrying out duties authorized by federal law, such as the Department of Homeland Security, the federal law is considered supreme over the state law.

Perez’s office said while it acknowledges the state cannot force the federal government to comply, when the local police "investigate to establish whether the person is a proper federal authority or an imposter," it will help verify "the identities of any and all law enforcement."

Last week, state lawmakers from the Bay Area also introduced SB 627, the No Secret Police Act, which would make it a misdemeanor for any police officer, including a federal agent, to wear face coverings white interacting with the public. The proposal also aims to stop federal agents and local police officers from wearing face masks amid concerns that ICE agents were attempting to hide their identities and avoid accountability for potential misconduct during high-profile immigration raids.

Republican federal officials have maintained that masks protect agents from doxing. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called the California bill “despicable."