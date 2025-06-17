Groups buy out street vendors amid ICE raids

As many people are afraid to go to work or the store out of fear that they will be detained in an ICE raid, some people are offering to buy out street vendors’ inventory so they can stay home.

Groups are going around Southern California paying vendors with the promise that they won’t go on the streets to work.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

An elderly woman selling flowers says she has to work so she can eat. She is then given 800 dollars to pay for her rent and is told not to go outside.

The Local Hearts Foundation, in partnership with the Singer Realty Group, is one group trying to protect vendors and giving them the money they need to survive – while staying home.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

K-Town for all is another organization doing the buy outs.

They tell NBC4 that so far, they’ve raised 60,000 dollars for 36 families in Koreatown to cover street vendors’ rent, bills, and food for 30 days.

“We've seen the videos from all over Los Angeles, Bell, Lynwood, Southgate, South Central, of fruit vendors, car washers, flower vendors being taken off the side of the road,” Andreina Kniss of K-Town For All, said. “LA is an immigrant town and we're gonna protect them as best as we can.”

K-Town For All tells NBC4 they now have a waiting list of families who need help so they won’t stop fundraising until the ICE raids end and they’re spreading the word – on their social media.