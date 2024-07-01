Group of teens suspected of attacking 2 people in Pacific Beach stabbing

The San Diego Police Department Monday investigated the stabbing of two people late Sunday, following an argument with teenagers in the Pacific Beach neighborhood.

Just before 11 p.m., a 51-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were walking along Ocean Boulevard where five or six teenagers "walked up to them and started an argument," SDPD said in a news release.

The woman was stabbed in her left knee, police said. After the male victim was stabbed in the back, the suspects ran north on Ocean Boulevard and then east on Garnet Avenue, SDPD added. The stabbing victims were treated at a hospital.

The male victim suffered potentially life-threatening injuries from five wounds on his back, along with a lacerated diaphragm and spleen. He also had a dislocated big toe, chin abrasions and bruising, SDPD added.

SDPD's Northern Division is the investigating the attack.