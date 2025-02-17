Group protests Elon Musk's cost-cutting outside Tesla dealership in Palo Alto

Dozens of people lined the streets outside of the Tesla dealership in Palo Alto Sunday.

This protest was in response to Elon Musk’s cost cutting with the Trump administration. The group marched back and forth across the street, carrying signs and chanting.

Protesters said that they're concerned about president Donald trump appointing musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE, tasked with cutting costs in Washington.

Dozens of people lined the streets outside of the Tesla dealership in Palo Alto on Sunday to protest Elon Musk’s cost cutting role with the Trump administration. Marianne Favro reports.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“We are especially concerned that Trump and Musk are attempting a coup to wrestle away financial power from Congress,” said Bruce Hahne with “Together We Will.’’

Musk and Trump said that DOGE is cutting down on wasteful government spending and finding fraud in federal budgets.

Palo Alto resident Susan Phinney Silver stopped by to support the protesters.

“There are so many things that have happened in the last few weeks and we need to stand up for democracy,” she said. “We also have a transgender daughter and are worried about the vicious attacks against her. They are coming after our daughter.”

Many of the demonstrators said they hope they will discourage shoppers from choosing Tesla.

“Buying a Tesla is supporting Musk,’’ Hahne said.

People also voiced their concerns in front of Tesla Showrooms in Dublin and Sunnyvale Saturday, joining similar protests across the nation from Boston to Austin, Texas to D.C.

According to the California New Car Dealers Association, Tesla sales dropped 11.6% in fiscal quarter four of last year compared to the year before. Tesla sales in Europe have also declined sharply.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Tesla for comment on Sunday but did not received a response. Another protest is scheduled for Monday in downtown San Jose.