Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach

He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head.

Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.

Habib said the clerks called police, then him after the group was gone.

“I knew right away something was bad because I don’t get phone calls that late,” said Habib. “For me, it’s more of keeping them safe because I could care less about the stuff that was stolen.”

Habib said it was the second time in only a few weeks that the same group caused trouble inside the 7-Eleven.

“They vandalized the store, they stole a bunch of stuff, and took off,” he said.

He said his employees recognized them and asked them to leave. That’s when the melee began. Security video shows a brawl in an aisle while two people went behind the counter to steal items.

Habib said he doesn’t blame the San Diego Police Department, but he wished they were able to patrol the area more.

“They’re understaffed, there’s a lot of pressure on them, they obviously have to take priority calls. So, what can we do as a community to put a stop to this?” he said.

Habib said SDPD apprehended four members of the group and brought them back to the 7-Eleven where the clerks positively identified all four. Habib said they were all under 17-years-old. NBC 7 contacted San Diego Police but they have not confirmed those details yet.

Habib questioned why a group of so many young people would be out past midnight on a school night.

“Schooling can only do so much. Police can only do so much. It begins in the house. Parents need to do a better job,” he declared.

In the meantime, Habib said the woman who was punched is feeling better and is expected to return to work Tuesday.

“I felt terrible,” said Habib. “It’s my responsibility to make sure that they’re safe.”