Group of Artist Hoping to Revitalize Southeast San Diego

“We have a cafe, we have a bookstore, we have a dance club, and we have an elote cart. And the final thing is to add a sky, sky blue to blend with mother nature," said Raquel Rhone.

Rhone and Kim Phillips-Pea are members of the Southeast Art Team. They're working to revitalize communities near a Lincoln Park intersection once known for gang violence and crime.

Both women were born and raised near the corner of Imperial and Euclid Avenue, an avenue that has been known as the "four corners of death."

"I never was really aware of any kind of negative image. It was just like a place where I lived, this is where I'm from," said Rhone. "I was aware of the term four corners of death, but now that we've changed the narrative here, I try to never use that term."

Neighbors say it was at a rally in 2012 that the intersection earned its name. It's a fight for peace and opportunity that continues today.

This time through art.

"It brings so much positivity. We're so happy and thankful to be able to be a part of it," said Phillips-Pea.

From plywood to painted storefronts. It took the group of southeast artists a little more than a week to transform.

"Since the building has been abandoned, we wanted to continue the feel as business as usual as much as possible and also give the idea of a kind of futuristic look at what we'd like to see in our community," said Phillips-Pea.

"I love cafe Breonna, that was a final touch there. I like that it's of course a shout out to Breonna Taylor," said Rhone.

"Art is so simple, but it's therapeutic and its changing lives," said Philips-Pea.

The project isn't quite done yet -- the artists said they're working on an adjacent wall which will include artwork designed to take pictures with.

It's expected to be completed Tuesday, Sept. 29.