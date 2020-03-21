Grocery Stores Announce One-Time Bonus for Workers

The Kroger Company announced Saturday that they will provide a one-time bonus to grocery store workers at their stores.

The Kroger Co. said that every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate will receive a bonus of $300 if they're full-time and every part-time worker will receive $150.

The Kroger Co. is the parent company of Food 4 Less, Ralphs, and Kroger.

“Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman, and CEO. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers.”

The special bonus will be paid to hourly frontline associates who were hired on or before March 1, 2020, and covers the payroll period March 8 - 28, 2020, and will be payable on April 3, 2020., the company said.

Kroger, Food 4 Less and Ralphs also expanded their COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms as verified by an accredited health care professional, the company said.