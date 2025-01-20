California Wildfires

Firefighters knock down small brush fire in Griffith Park

Flames were burning in brush south of the historic Griffith Park Observatory.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters knocked down a small brush fire early Monday afternoon on the southern edge of Los Angeles' Griffith Park.

The small fire started in medium brush above homes and south of the Griffith Observatory on a day of red flag warnings in Los Angeles County, where firefighters are increasing containment of the deadly Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire. The two deadly fires, among the most destructive on record in California, started Jan. in extreme red flag conditions.

Griffith Park and other Los Angeles-area parks were closed Monday due to the increased fire threat. The red flag warning is scheduled to continue into Tuesday with powerful wind gusts in the forecast.

"Firefighters on scene are working to quickly contain the flames," the LAFD said.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. Ground crews and at least one water-dropping helicopter responded to the scene, quickly dousing flames.

No structure damage was reported.

"All threatened structures were successfully defended and undamaged," the LAFD said.

NBCLA is attempting to confirm whether someone was arrested in connection with the fire.

