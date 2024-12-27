Gray whales, ahoy: Go in search of the marvelous migrating giants

SPYING A WONDROUS OCEAN ANIMAL? It's something that can be done at any point of the calendar, at just about any place along the California coast. You might admire a colorful anemone in a tidepool, or a crab scuttling across the sand, or some frolicsome dolphins or seals in the waves. We truly live adjacent to an oceanic bounty, and every day can bring a new delight, or several. But if you want to talk about the gargantuan grays, those wondrous whales making their eons-old migratory journeys, you'll want to be out and near the surf in a cooler month. Island Packers, the venerable boat company known for all sorts of nature-watching cruises, begins its whale-watching season Dec. 26, a happy occasion for those who find cetaceans sensational (so, yes, that would be all of us).

THE EXCURSION... you'll want to book? It's the Island Packers Winter Whale Watch, a bracing out that departs from Ventura. The "marine mammal diversity" on display is impressive, but if you'd like to spy a whale, you'll need to keep a lookout for the telltale mist or spray as well as, yes, their fabulous flukes. Staffers will keep guests up on how to watch for whales, and every tip is welcome, for while gray whales are indeed some of the largest mammals around, they're moving past our shores in an expeditious fashion. The trips run around three hours, or a bit longer, and cost $47 for an adult (other ticketing tiers are available).

THE (BLOW) WHOLE STORY: It's true that not every whale watching cruise yields a sighting, but there are many marvels out on the waves, from barking pinnipeds to all sorts of seabirds. Check out all of the wonderful, wintry, and whale-y information at this site, but don't dally: The grays will rule the day, or days, through April.