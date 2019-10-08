35-year-old Mario “Tony” Bullard was shot and killed in Grantville in May 2019.

Fourth months after a man was shot to death in Grantville, San Diego police have released an image of the victim in hopes of finding the suspect in the unsolved case.

On May 21, officers received a call of a shooting at Vandever Avenue just off Mission Gorge Road at around 3 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

“I heard what sounded like three gunshots go off around the corner -- right outside the window actually,” said witness Kiersten Herron.

When officers arrived, they found a wounded man -- 35-year-old Mario “Tony” Bullard -- lying on the ground near the corner of Holabird Street and Vandever Avenue.

An SDPD Homicide lieutenant told NBC 7 Bullard was shot at least once.

Paramedics tried to revive Bullard but SDPD later confirmed he died at the scene.

Officers described the suspect as a 5-foot-6 man wearing all black and carrying a backpack while running westbound on Vander Avenue towards Mission Gorge Road. SDPD did not have an estimate for his age.

Shortly after the shooting, police said a man matching the description had been detained and was transported to SDPD Headquarters for questioning. After he was interviewed, he was released pending further investigation, officers said.

SDPD continues to look for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.