Grant Program Approved for San Diego County Childcare Providers: What to Know

Like so many businesses, San Diego’s childcare providers have been hit hard by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some relief is coming, in the form of a new grant program.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to distribute $25 million in CARES Act funding to eligible childcare providers in San Diego County this fall.

To distribute the funds, San Diego County has partnered with The San Diego Foundation, YMCA of San Diego County and Child Development Associates.

On Thursday, leaders from that coalition will start getting the word out about how childcare providers can apply for the Childcare Provider Grant Program.

San Diego County childcare providers will be able to start applying for the grants starting Monday, Aug. 24. The applications are available online, here.

Childcare providers will have 10 days to submit the information required for funding. They can apply for grants for support for staffing, supplies, mortgage and rental assistance, business resilience, and capital improvements for outdoor areas, a press release said.

Although childcare providers have been deemed essential workers and have been allowed to stay open during the pandemic – with restrictions, of course – the businesses have had to undergo a lot of changes to keep up with new COVID-related health and safety measures.

Some of those changes mean not being able to care for as many children as before, in order to keep groups smaller and safer. That means less revenue coming in.

At the same time, many childcare providers have had to invest in PPE as well as more cleaning supplies.

The YMCA of San Diego County works with childcare providers, many of which operate out of their homes, to help them get all the necessary training and certifications to run their businesses.

YMCA of San Diego County CEO Baron Herdelin-Doherty said many of these local childcare providers could really benefit from the grants. The funds, in some cases, may even help some of these businesses keep their doors open as families continue to seek safe childcare during the pandemic.

“They’re all over the county, so we need to mare sure that they have the resources to provide the very best care, their structures and standards that they have to do,” Herdelin-Doherty told NBC 7. “These extra dollars will help boost the service to provide and hopefully people will take advantage of the service.”

The group supporting this program plans to host a media briefing at 10:30 a.m. at the County Administration Center in downtown San Diego. Herdelin-Doherty will be there, as well as San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and other local leaders.