Woman severely injured after being attacked by dog in Grant Hill

A woman was severely injured after she was attacked by one of her family's dogs inside her home in Grant Hill on Friday.

The attack happened Friday afternoon on 29th Street near L Street, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

“I could just see her arms being pulled by the dog,” witness Edy Aliangan said.

Aliangan heard her neighbor, 85-year-old Alpha Shell, screaming from her backyard. She says Shell was being attacked by a large female pit bull mix breed that recently had a litter of puppies.

“It was just not forgiving," Aliangan said. "The dog was mauling her."

The victim was bitten on her arms, legs and face. The toppled bucket, metal pot and broken glass at the scene is evidence of the struggle that took place.

Aliangan went to the side of the house and began yelling at the dogs, telling them to stop. She even banged on the side of her house to get the animal’s attention. When the attacking dog came to the fence line, Aliangan ran to the front of her house, fearing that dog would jump the fence.

Efforts to lure the dog away were temporary. Aliangan says the pit bull was relentless.

“The mother was pretty big," Aliangan said.

Video from a doorbell camera recorded the police response. You can hear the dogs barking in the background as they were rounded up.

According to the humane society, five adult American pit bull terrier type-dogs and eight puppies were confiscated.

Aliangan says the dogs were a nuisance in the neighborhood. She says she couldn’t come and go from her home without first checking to see where they were.

“They got loose from the fence. They even attacked a person passing by with their dog,“ Aliangan said.

Neighbors say the dogs aren’t owned by the woman that was attacked but instead her granddaughter. She declined a camera interview but says her grandmother is stable for now.

“It is very sad," Aliangan said. "The elderly lady has been living here for quite some time, and she is alone."

A humane society spokesperson says the dogs will undergo a mandatory 10-day bite quarantine, in accordance with state rabies protocols. The mother dog will serve her bite quarantine at the San Diego campus, and the puppies in foster care.