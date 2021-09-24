Chula Vista

Grant Funding Available for Programs Supporting Youths in Chula Vista

Grant applications can be submitted on the CVCF website from Oct. 1 and must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 1

By City News Service

GETTY IMAGES

The Chula Vista Community Foundation announced Friday that grant funding is available for local nonprofits supporting projects aimed at strengthening the health and socio-emotional wellbeing of young people between the ages of 12-24.

CVCF, an affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, will award up to $50,000 to programs supporting Chula Vista youth to "demonstrate the power to build a more vibrant community and give youth the building blocks to recover from the pandemic."

The programs can support, but are not limited to:

  • foster youth;
  • youths transitioning from foster care;
  • LGBTQ youth;
  • at-risk youth; and
  • economically challenged youth.

Grant applications can be submitted on the CVCF website starting Oct. 1 and must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 1.

According to CVCF, the projects should be "culturally humble and sensitive, practical and achievable within a 12-month time frame, and have prospects for long-term sustainability."

Programs can include, but are not limited to:

  • mental health;
  • healthy lifestyles;
  • restorative justice;
  • civic engagement;
  • art programs & public art;
  • outdoor activities;
  • workforce training;
  • food insecurity;
  • education including trade school, higher education, experiences in arts and culture; and
  • STEAM or STEM programs.

"Through our current grant cycle, we want to work with local organizations closest to our youth to ensure that as a community we're uplifting our young people academically, socially and emotionally," Carmen Richardson, CVCF board chair, said in a statement. "We're looking forward to seeing our youth overcome some of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought, and will continue to support their success every step of the way."

