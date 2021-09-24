Grant Funding Available for Programs Supporting Youths in Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Community Foundation announced Friday that grant funding is available for local nonprofits supporting projects aimed at strengthening the health and socio-emotional wellbeing of young people between the ages of 12-24.

CVCF, an affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, will award up to $50,000 to programs supporting Chula Vista youth to "demonstrate the power to build a more vibrant community and give youth the building blocks to recover from the pandemic."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The programs can support, but are not limited to:

foster youth;

youths transitioning from foster care;

LGBTQ youth;

at-risk youth; and

economically challenged youth.

Grant applications can be submitted on the CVCF website starting Oct. 1 and must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 1.

According to CVCF, the projects should be "culturally humble and sensitive, practical and achievable within a 12-month time frame, and have prospects for long-term sustainability."

Programs can include, but are not limited to:

mental health;

healthy lifestyles;

restorative justice;

civic engagement;

art programs & public art;

outdoor activities;

workforce training;

food insecurity;

education including trade school, higher education, experiences in arts and culture; and

STEAM or STEM programs.

"Through our current grant cycle, we want to work with local organizations closest to our youth to ensure that as a community we're uplifting our young people academically, socially and emotionally," Carmen Richardson, CVCF board chair, said in a statement. "We're looking forward to seeing our youth overcome some of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought, and will continue to support their success every step of the way."