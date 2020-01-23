homelessness

Gov Newsom Joins Volunteers to Survey San Diego’s Homeless Population

The survey is part of the point-in-time count conducted in late January each year, which helps the city secure federal and state funding for resources for those living on the streets

By Christina Bravo

Gov. Newsom sits with a homeless man in San Diego
NBC 7

Gov. Newsom sits with a homeless man in San Diego. He joined volunteers Thursday for the annual point-in-time count of the city’s homeless population.

Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom roamed the streets of San Diego before daybreak Thursday, bumping fists and chatting with people living on the streets during the annual count of the city's homeless population.

Newsom joined volunteers as they approached people living on the streets to ask them a series of questions -- from where they slept the night before to what led to their current situation.

The survey is part of the point-in-time count conducted in late January each year, which helps the city secure federal and state funding for resources for those living on the streets. It also allows leaders to put a face to the homeless population.

The count is conducted in cities across the county and country. The goal is to learn more about the overall homelessness epidemic and to identify what type of resources could best aid those living on the streets.

The results of this year's point-in-time count will not be known for several months.

homelessness

homelessnessGov. Gavin Newsommayor faulconerHomeless Count
