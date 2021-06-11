Gov. Newsom in San Diego to Select Next Round of Vaccinated Californians for $50K Cash Incentive

Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in San Diego on Friday to draw numbers for the next round of lucky Californians selected to win $50,000 for being vaccinated.

Part of the state’s “Vax for the Win” incentive program, “$50,000 Friday’s” promises to give a total of 30 lucky winners the cash prize by selecting vaccinated Californians at random. Numbers are chosen with a gravity pick machine that represent a particular resident.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Newsom explained that those numbers, called unique indicators, have no sensitive or identifiable information on a person’s name or any HIPAA-related information. He said the unique indicators allow the Department of Public to send the numbers to the lottery, who is then able to translate the numbers so winners can be contacted.

Already 15 Californians were selected for the cash prize last week with three residents from San Diego County being selected to receive $50,000. Fifteen more residents will be selected at Friday’s drawing in America’s Finest City.

Meet Tony, one of the $50k #VaxFTW winners who still can’t believe he won! 🏆



More $50k winners will be picked on 6/11. 💥



$1.5 MILLION winners will be picked on 6/15 as CA fully reopens. 💥



Get vaccinated now to be be in the drawing for cash prizes! https://t.co/AJLQxKLZZq pic.twitter.com/jdqJDdi83P — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) June 10, 2021

The big cash prize of $1.5 million, which the state called a “thank you” to residents who have been vaccinated, will be given to 10 Californians whose numbers will be drawn on June 15 as part of the incentive program’s last cash prize drawing. The Golden State’s incentive program is a $116.5 million initiative to encourage residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines; it is the country’s largest vaccine incentive program and also includes $50 gift cards to newly vaccinated folks.

The next “$50,000 Friday’s” drawing will be made at 10:30 a.m. in San Diego.